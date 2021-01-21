American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $22.72 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.