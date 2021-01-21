American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $16,203,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $15,995,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

