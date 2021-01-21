American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 19th

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

ACC stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

