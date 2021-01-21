American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Several analysts have commented on AAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

