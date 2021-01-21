AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $3.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 532.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 685,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,734,875. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.