Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. 52,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

