Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.19

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 30785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.