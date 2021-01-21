Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.09

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

