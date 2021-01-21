Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

ATUS stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

