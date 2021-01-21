Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 94,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,711. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.