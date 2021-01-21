Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. 40,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

