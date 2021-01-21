Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.10. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

