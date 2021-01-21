Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,028 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after buying an additional 412,815 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,488,000 after buying an additional 283,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

