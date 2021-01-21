Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $827,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 106,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,003. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

