Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 1,714 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. One Liberty Properties comprises about 1.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

OLP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.