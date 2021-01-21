Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,075. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

