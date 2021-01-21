Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.43. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

