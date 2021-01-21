Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.50. 83,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

