Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.80. 24,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,632. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

