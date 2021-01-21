Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,076,103.79 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $899,918.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALTR stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $63.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,303 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.