alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.10 ($18.94) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

