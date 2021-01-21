Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

