Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Alsea has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

