Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

