Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $120.02 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $120.02 million and approximately $124.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.