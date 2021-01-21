Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $4,794.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.76 or 0.01397410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00561878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00163791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.