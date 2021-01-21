Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.97 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

