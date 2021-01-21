Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 5.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 474,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 766,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

