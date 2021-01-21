Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $31.57 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

