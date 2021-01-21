Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.00. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 147,722 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.02.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.