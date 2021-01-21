Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

