ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

