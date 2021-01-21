Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 6.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,422,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,378,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.