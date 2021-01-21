Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Barclays

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.91.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.37. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The stock has a market cap of C$41.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

