Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

ANCUF opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

