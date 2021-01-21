Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Down 7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 2,280,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,302,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

