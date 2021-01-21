Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

NYSE:AA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

