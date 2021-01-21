Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

AA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

