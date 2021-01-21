Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

