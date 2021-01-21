Albert D. Bolles Purchases 10,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.