Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.27

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 9066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $564.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at $752,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

