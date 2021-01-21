AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) stock opened at GBX 467.50 ($6.11) on Tuesday. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.21.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Insiders have sold a total of 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620 over the last ninety days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

