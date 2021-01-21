AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) stock opened at GBX 467.50 ($6.11) on Tuesday. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.21.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Insiders have sold a total of 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620 over the last ninety days.

About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.