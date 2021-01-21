Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Up 33.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shot up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $25.81. 1,385,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 226,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

