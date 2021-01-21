Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7,862.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

