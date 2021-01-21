Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. ABN Amro lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

