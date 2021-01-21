AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.53

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 294605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72.

AIA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

