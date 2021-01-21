AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

AGCO stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

