Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $536,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2,124.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

AFL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 2,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

