Aergo (AERGO) Price Reaches $0.0474 on Top Exchanges

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Aergo has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $4.36 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00517729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.49 or 0.03808881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo is a token. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

