Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $168.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

