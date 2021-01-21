Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aegon were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

